 »   »   »  Priyanka-Nick Wedding: Couple Shift Their Sangeet Venue From Mehrangarh Fort To Umaid Bhawan

Make way for one of the biggest weddings of 2018. Priyanka Chopra is all set to get hitched to 'Jealous' singer Nick Jonas and every single update of their wedding is making news. Last night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas began their pre-wedding celebration with a private dinner which saw the attendance of Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner, Parineeti Chopra and some of their close buddies.

Meanwhile, the latest buzz is that the venue of their sangeet ceremony has been shifted to Umaid Bhavan from Mehrangarh fort. Scroll down to read the details-

Priyanka- Nick Requested For Police Protection For Their Wedding As per a TOI report, Priyanka and Nick requested for police protection from Umaid Bhawan to Mehrangarh Fort. They had asked for the local police force's help as well, apart from having hired a private security agency. The Reason Behind The Change In Plans The report further states that the Jodhpur police has refused to provide them protection because of the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan. Thus, the couple had to shift their sangeet venue to Umaid Bhavan. 'NickYanka' To Perform A Puja On 28th November A Filmfare report quoted a source as saying, "Priyanka and Nick are very excited for their wedding celebrations and just before they begin mehendi and other ceremonies, they will have a small puja for everything to start on a good note." One Of The Most Awaited Weddings Buzz is that the couple is spending a whopping Rs 3.93 crore on their stay and pre-wedding ceremonies. The wedding festivities will begin from 29th November and will continue till 3rd December.

We hear that the couple will be hosting two wedding receptions- one in Mumbai and another in New Delhi. A source told Filmfare, "Other than their Mumbai reception, they will also be hosting a wedding reception in Delhi for Priyanka's relatives."

ALSO READ: Priyanka-Nick Spend A Bomb On The Venue & Pre-Wedding Rituals; The Cost Will Leave You Stunned!