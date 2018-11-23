 »   »   »  Priyanka-Nick Wedding: From Sangeet To Shaadi, Here Are The Dates Of All The Wedding Ceremonies

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Wedding: Here are the latest updates on the Royal Wedding | FilmiBeat

The Sangeet & Mehendi Ceremony

A Bombay Times report stated that the pre-wedding festivities will kick-start from 29th November. The mehendi ceremony will take place on 29th November which will be followed by a sangeet ceremony at Mehrangarh Fort.

A Cocktail Party

After their sangeet and mehendi, Priyanka and Nick Jonas will be hosting a cocktail party in Jodhpur on 30th November for close friends and family.

Haldi Ceremony

The cocktail party will be followed by a haldi ceremony on 1st December.

The Wedding Dates

Finally, Priyanka and Nick will be exchanging wedding vows on 1st December. There will also be a Christian wedding on 2nd December.

This International Stylist To Style PeeCee For Her Big Day?

As per a TOI Report, Priyanka Chopra will be styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell who styles supermodel Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber.

Details About Priyanka's Bridal Outfit

A Mid-Day report had earlier quoted a source, "While the bridal trousseau will be an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation, she will sport a Ralph Lauren ensemble for the Christian wedding. The couple will exchange Tiffany wedding bands."