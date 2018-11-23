English
Priyanka-Nick Wedding: From Sangeet To Shaadi, Here Are The Dates Of All The Wedding Ceremonies

    Sparks flew between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas when they first met at Met Gala last year. Few months of dating and soon Nick popped the question to her. The engaged couple is now all set to tie the knot in a few days and we are quite excited. Yesterday, we informed you that Nick has already arrived on the Indian soil to marry his lady love.

    While the couple is yet to officially announce the wedding date, there is a lot of speculation doing the rounds on social media. Amidst this, a leading daily spilled all the beans about PeeCee-Nick's wedding details. Scroll down to read-

    The Sangeet & Mehendi Ceremony

    The Sangeet & Mehendi Ceremony

    A Bombay Times report stated that the pre-wedding festivities will kick-start from 29th November. The mehendi ceremony will take place on 29th November which will be followed by a sangeet ceremony at Mehrangarh Fort.

    A Cocktail Party

    After their sangeet and mehendi, Priyanka and Nick Jonas will be hosting a cocktail party in Jodhpur on 30th November for close friends and family.

    Haldi Ceremony

    The cocktail party will be followed by a haldi ceremony on 1st December.

    The Wedding Dates

    Finally, Priyanka and Nick will be exchanging wedding vows on 1st December. There will also be a Christian wedding on 2nd December.

    This International Stylist To Style PeeCee For Her Big Day?

    As per a TOI Report, Priyanka Chopra will be styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell who styles supermodel Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber.

    Details About Priyanka's Bridal Outfit

    A Mid-Day report had earlier quoted a source, "While the bridal trousseau will be an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation, she will sport a Ralph Lauren ensemble for the Christian wedding. The couple will exchange Tiffany wedding bands."

