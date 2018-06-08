English
Priyanka Chopra Can EAT ANYTHING & Still Not Gain Weight: Rakesh Roshan

Posted By:
    As the saying goes - Some eat to live and some live to eat, and the world is actually divided with these two sections of people. Our very own Priyanka Chopra belongs to latter as film-maker Madhur Bhandarkar spilled the beans as to how much Priyanka loves food and there's no stopping her. He walked through the Fashion days saying PeeCee used to order hell a lot of food and used to complete her plate in no time. He opened up to DNA by saying,

    "On the set, she would mingle with everybody, eat junk food like khakra (crispy thin Indian cracker) and munchies. I used to go to Neelam, the food store near my house, and stock up on all the snacks for us to have on the sets. She would say, 'Oh yes, do get this and get that.' She is one actress who eats well. You know how other actresses are, yeh nahin khana, woh nahin khana (I won't eat this or that). She's a rare actress who doesn't fuss about eating. I'm a foodie and so is she."

    She Eats Like A Warrior

    So when we'd shoot in five-star hotels, we'd both ask for the menu card and start ordering a whole lot of food. She's someone who'll say, ‘Order this and ask for that also. Dal makhni manga le, chicken manga le, woh bhi manga le (order dal makhni, chicken and something else too)', and we would both tuck in."

    Enjoying Every Bite

    "I've never heard her say, ‘Oh, I can't eat this or I can't touch that.' She doesn't peck at it, she really enjoys her food as much as she enjoys her work. If we were to have a break an hour later, we'd start ordering food right now."

    Love For All Kind Of Foods

    In a previous interview, Priyanka Chopra had stated her love for food as, "I love Indian food any day. Hyderabadi, Punjabi, South Indian, I love fish curry and rice, love, love, love!" Damn! There's so much of variety in what PeeCee loves and it's already making us hungry.

    Rakesh Roshan Pitched In Too

    Even Rakesh Roshan pitched in by saying that he saw Priyanka Chopra ordering two large pizzas during a shoot and she completed all of it. "It's amazing how fond she is of eating but doesn't put on weight. I could never understand how she manages that. I'd be surprised when she would order two big pizzas for lunch and watch her finish both. Not small-sized ones but family ones where there'd be ten or more slices. Then again after four o'clock, she'd be having something else. I always told her, ‘You are so very lucky that you can eat like this but not put on weight.'"

    Shahid Kapoor Pitched In On PeeCee's Foodie Mania

    "Priyanka can never turn vegetarian. She loves her non-veg food too much. Our standing joke is, when we go out, she orders the main course and I end up eating the side order," said the Padmaavat actor.

    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 16:18 [IST]
