 »   »   » EVIL? PROBLEMS Between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan? She Is The Most Loving Mother-In-Law

Evil Mother-In-law Of Bollywood

Karan Johar turned into an RJ with his latest show 'Calling Karan'. During a conversation, Karan was asked who he would he name as the evil mother-in-law of Bollywood. But the famous filmmaker tried to ignore this question and gave a very diplomatic answer.

Jay Bachchan Is The Most Loving Mom-In-Law

But when asked, ''If Bollywood were a family, who be the most loving mother-in-law", Karan replied by taking Jaya Bachchan's name. When asked about the ideal daughter-in-law of Bollywood, Karan took Deepika Padukone's name.''

For The Uninitiated

Karan Johar and Jaya Bachchan have worked together in movies like Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho.

Coming Back To Jaya & Aishwarya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been living with her in-laws since she got married with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. On and off, media have reported small tiffs between Aishwarya and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan.

It Became Strong When...

Their friend-turned-foe Amar Singh gave this statement to the media, "There were also speculations about a problem between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya. I am not responsible for that."

Their Family Problems

''Even before I met Amitabh Bachchan, he and Jaya Bachchan were living separately. One of them was living in Pratiksha and the other lives in his other bungalow Janak."

Aishwarya Has Always Given Me Respect

He also told a daily, ''As far as Aishwarya is concerned, she has always given me utmost respect and Abhishek has not uttered a single word against me.''

Jaya Bachchan Has Inconsistent Nature And Habits

''I don't have any issue with Amitabh Bachchan. He actually warned me not to accept Jaya Bachchan in my political field considering her inconsistent nature and habits. But I did not adhere to his noble advise.''

Amitabh Warned Me About Jaya

''He also warned me that she is very inconsistent in her ways so don't expect any consistency as far as she is concerned. And subsequently he sought an apology on her behalf and the matter was done and over.''

A Fight Also Took Place

''Thereafter at Anil Ambani's place Antilla, at a dinner, a major squable took place and that too on behalf of Jaya Bachchan and he became a party to my dispute with Mrs. Bachchan."