 »   »   »  Producer Prerna Arora Arrested By EOW For Alleged Fraud Of Rs. 32 Crore!

The Economics Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police arrested Bollywood producer Prerna Arora for allegedly cheating film-maker Vashu Bhagnani of a sum of Rs. 32 crore, a senior official said Saturday.

According to the official, Ms Arora had taken money from Vashu Bhagnani's firm Pooja Entertainment for exclusive rights of a film. The official said that Ms Arora had, similarly, taken money from multiple investors promising each of them exclusive rights to the same film.

None of these investors was told about the other leading to breach in contract, the Mumbai police official said. Ms Arora was arrested Friday and has been remanded in EOW custody till December 10, he said.

As per Mumbai Mirror report, Arora has been booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr Bhagnani had earlier claimed he was given parallel rights for films "Fanney Khan" and "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" by Ms Arora's company KriArj Entertainment. Mr Bhagnani could not be reached for comments on Saturday.

Earlier, Ms Arora was also embroiled in a court battle with actor-producer John Abraham for the film "Parmanu", and other films like "Kedarnath", "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" and "Fanney Khan."

