 »   »   »  #MeToo: Producers Guild Of India To Set Up A Committee To Support The Movement In India!

Right after Tanushree Dutta came out in the open leveling allegations against Nana Patekar that he sexually harassed her on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008, several other actors, comedians, musicians and writers have been accused of sexual harassment and rape. In the wake of all the multiple cases, the Producers Guild of India released a statement by saying that it will extend the support to the #MeToo movement in India by calling out and reporting sexual harassment whenever it occurs in the industry.

The statement read: "Producers Guild of India extends its complete support to the movement to call out and report sexual harassment and abuse whenever and wherever it occurs in our industry. We believe that there is an urgent need to set up a robust process to ensure the highest standards of safety for employees and crew members at the workplace - whether in offices or on sets of productions. We are instituting a committee within the Guild to lead this effort, and we are determined to stay the course till workplaces in the industry are safe spaces for everyone."

The Producers Guild of India will also set up a committee to oversee the sexual harassment incidents and will ensure the highest standards of safety to its employees, crew members, actors and members of the production house - whether in offices or on sets of productions.

The PGI is currently headed by producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and other members include top names such as Ramesh Sippy, Ekta Kapoor, Mukesh Bhatt, Vishal Bhardwaj, Farhan Akhtar, Rajkumar Hirani, and Ashutosh Gowariker.

