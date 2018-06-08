 »   »   »  Quantico Makers Apologise To Indian Fans For Showing Them As Terrorists!

The new episode of Priyanka Chopra's Quantico received a lot of backlash for showing Indian nationals plotting to blow up Manhattan, New York, just to frame it on Pakistan so that the neighbouring country can look bad in front of the United States and the world. The plot did not go down well with a lot of Indians and the television series received flak for their unruly storyline.

However, the makers of Quantico and ABC issued a statement apologising to all Indians who were offended by the episode and made it clear that Priyanka Chopra had no role in the making and took the blame upon themselves. The statement read as below -

"ABC Studios and the executive producers of 'Quantico' would like to extend an apology to our audience who were offended by the most recent episode, 'The Blood of Romeo.' The episode has stirred a lot of emotion, much of which is unfairly aimed at Priyanka Chopra, who didn't create the show, nor does she write or direct it. She has no involvement in the casting of the show or the storylines depicted in the series," the ABC statement read.

"Quantico is a work of fiction. The show has featured antagonists of many different ethnicities and backgrounds, but in this case we inadvertently and regrettably stepped into a complex political issue. It was certainly not our intention to offend anyone," as mentioned in the statement.

Now that the makers of Quantico have apologised, we hope the people who were angry and upset about the episode will forgive them and move on and enjoy the rest of the upcoming television series.

