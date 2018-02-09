 »   »   » R Balki Approaches Amitabh Bachchan For A Film Everyday!

Filmmaker R Balki says he has so much love for actor Amitabh Bachchan that he approaches the megastar with a script almost everyday.

He, however, clarified that there is no film in the pipeline with Big B at the moment.Balki has worked with the 75-year-old actor in "Cheeni Kum", "Paa" and "Shamitabh".



His latest, "Padman", features Bachchan in a cameo appearance. There were reports that Balki is gearing up to collaborate with the "Piku" star yet again, but Balki dismisses them as rumours.



"I approach Mr Bachchan everyday for a film. But whatever you're hearing now is not true, they are all rumours. There's nothing on cards. The film people are talking about is not mine, but a friend's. I'm just helping him do it, I'm not directly involved," Balki toldPTI.



The director says currently he has a few ideas for his next project but he is yet to write something new."Padman" is a fictionalised account of Tamil Nadu-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created affordable sanitary napkins for the women of his village.



The film released today and the director is looking forward to the audience reaction, both positive and negative."I don't read reviews, but I'm ready for all kinds of reactions from people."



"I don't get angry unless people write silly things, neither do I get overwhelmed by something. People react the way they do if they like or don't like something. I'm very neutral about it."



The director insists that though the film, also featuring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, deals with menstrual hygiene, at its core it is a love story.



"Anything which hasn't been done before is an opportunity for any filmmaker. This subject was new. But one has to be sensitive in every film, in every topic. It's a love story, but it's sensitive too. It's not hiding anything from the viewers," he said.



Balki was speaking at a special screening of "Padman" hosted by Nayantara Jain, President of IMC ladies wing, yesterday.



Credits: PTI

