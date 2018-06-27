 »   »   »  RD Burman's 79th Birth Anniversary: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Music Maestro!

The First One To Get Everyone Groovy

He was the first one to use electronic organ in Indian films with the popular song O Mere Sona Re from the Shammi Kapoor starrer Teesri Manzil. The next time you find yourself grooving to this song, you know whom to thank to!

They Don't Make Genius Like Him Anymore

He composed the song 'Kancha Re Kancha Re' from Hare Rama Hare Krishna entirely in a dream.

Creativity At Its Best

It is said that he was so fond of the titter-tatter of raindrops that during monsoons, he would often sat on the window sill for hours just to record the sound of rain. He actually used glasses and spoons to get that tinkering note for the iconic 'Chura Liya Hain Tumne' song.

How He Got His Nickname 'Pancham'!

Legendary actor Ashok Kumar once heard him wailing as a toddler and uttering the syllable Pa repeatedly. He nicknamed RD Burman as 'Pancham'.

This Is Mindblowing

RD Burman composed his first song 'Aye Meri Topi Palat' merely at the age of 9 which was later used by his father in Funtoosh (1956). Even the famous song 'Sar Jo Tera Chakraaye' was composed by him as a kid.