 »   »   »  RD Burman's 79th Birth Anniversary: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Music Maestro!

RD Burman is not just a name. It's a sentiment! While the celebrated singer-music composer was known more for his peppy tunes, he could at the same time come up with soothing soul-stirring numbers. Be it the trippy 'Oh Haseena Zulfoonwaali' or the classic 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain', this is a RD Burman song for every emotion. What's brilliant is that he never feared to experiment and introduced influences from all over the world in his works.
On his 79th birth anniversary today, we take you on a trip down the memory lane and reveal few lesser known facts about him-
The First One To Get Everyone Groovy
He was the first one to use electronic organ in Indian films with the popular song O Mere Sona Re from the Shammi Kapoor starrer Teesri Manzil. The next time you find yourself grooving to this song, you know whom to thank to!
They Don't Make Genius Like Him Anymore
He composed the song 'Kancha Re Kancha Re' from Hare Rama Hare Krishna entirely in a dream.
Creativity At Its Best
It is said that he was so fond of the titter-tatter of raindrops that during monsoons, he would often sat on the window sill for hours just to record the sound of rain. He actually used glasses and spoons to get that tinkering note for the iconic 'Chura Liya Hain Tumne' song.
How He Got His Nickname 'Pancham'!
Legendary actor Ashok Kumar once heard him wailing as a toddler and uttering the syllable Pa repeatedly. He nicknamed RD Burman as 'Pancham'.
This Is Mindblowing
RD Burman composed his first song 'Aye Meri Topi Palat' merely at the age of 9 which was later used by his father in Funtoosh (1956). Even the famous song 'Sar Jo Tera Chakraaye' was composed by him as a kid.
