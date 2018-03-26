 »   »   » R Madhavan Is HEARTBROKEN After Opting Out Of Ranveer Singh's Simmba For This Reason!

A Huge Opportunity Lost, Says Madhavan

The 'Vikram Vedha' actor tweeted, " Hey folks .. So I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I'm not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I'm well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost."



Will Abhishek Bachchan Replace Him In This Film?

There is a strong buzz that post Madhavan's exit, Abhishek Bachchan is being considered for the role. Ab Jr. has never played a negative character in his career, so both Karan and Rohit want him to be a part of Simmba. However, as per reports, Abhishek has declined the role much to the surprise of the makers.



Simmba Will Have Lots Of Action

Rohit Shetty had earlier shared, " I am doing a film with Ranveer which will be full of action. This will be the first time people will see him performing so many action sequences. He has great energy and after working with him in a commercial, even I believe so."



The Film Is Not An Exact Remake Of Junior NTR's Temper

The filmmaker had further revealed, "We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it's better to buy the rights. It's what we did with Singham. Our film was different from the original Singham except a few scenes. Here also, we have written our own film taking the exact idea."



New Couple Alert

Even before her Kedarnath hits the marquee, Sara Ali Khan has already bagged her second film in the form of 'Simmba'. We think Ranveer and Sara would showcase some 'mint-fresh' chemistry on-screen. What do you folks think?



Simmba Has Got All The Ingredients

Earlier while speaking at an event, Ranveer had shared, "Simmba is a full on masala entertainer, which is something I have been wanting to do for such a long time. It's got all the ingredients - action, comedy, drama, romance, Songs. All the good stuff that goes into a Rohit Shetty film."



He had further added, " I feel like I have been honest with my work and I have actually earned the distinction of being Rohit Shetty leading man. I am very excited about that. The kind of films I grew up too and the kind of film that reaches out to a broad spectrum of audience, I am very lucky to have that film coming up."





