 »   »   » R Madhavan REVEALS Why Breathe Turned Out To Be A Big Challenge For Him!

After impressing us with his stellar performances in films, R Madhavan is all set to take the digital world by storm with India's first medical thriller titled Breathe.

Recently in a media interaction, Madhavan revealed how it was quite challenging for him to portray his character. He said, "If you have to do this for a 2-hour film, it is easier because you have to keep in track only 120 minutes about what you are doing. So if you reach the peak of an emotion in the first half, then you know you can sustain it throughout.

But in this one, it has to be maintained over a period of 360 minutes which is almost close to four films. And shooting it for at the same time period as one movie which is 50 days. So all this was a big challenge which I never expected to be faced with when I accepted this web series."

Giving a little insight about what he is playing in the web-series, Madhavan said, "My character's name is Danny Mascarenhas. From the trailer it is evident that there is a problem with his son, his life is in danger and he will have to make choices that might not be morally or legally correct. What will you do in a situation where you have a choice to save somebody who is really close to you but you are restricted by laws and the society rules. Will you go ahead and what it takes to save him or will you stay quiet within the rules and let them die? That's the choice that my character has to make in this series."

The actor was shooting for Breathe simultaneously with Viikram Vedha. When quizzed if it was difficult for him to switch between the characters he said, "Yes, it was overlapping. I would like to say it was but it wasn't.

In Vikram Vedha, I was coming from a straightforward place, he is the righteous guy and he sticks to the law. Here the character was so frightening in terms of things he had to face that I would never want to come back with the same character after the shoot was over. So as soon the shoot used to get over, I used to hang around with the guys, just play around and forget about him. So the withdrawal was very fast. So it was not really tough for me because it was totally different situations."

Madhavan who is playing the role of a father in the digital series was very touched by the script. The actor discussed the character and the story with his son before signing the project.

Reportedly he took cues from his real-life son and himself to play the character. and when asked about it he said, "He has an acute sense of what will work and his reactions have proved right all the time, so I value it immensely. He was all smiles and is very excited about Breathe."

The Amazon Prime Original, Breathe, is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and launches on January 26th, 2018, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In an unprecedented move, Breathe will launch as a trilingual 8 episode series simultaneously in 200+ countries.