 »   »   » Raazi Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Alia Bhatt Starrer

Anand Tiwari‏ @anandntiwari

"@meghnagulzar makes a film abt war with so much care,love & humanity tht it goes beynd patriotism, n touches u on a deeper human level. @aliaa08 is one of the best actors of ur times @vickykaushal09 n @Jaiahlawat bring so brilliance to their parts. #Raazi is a must watch."



Shaan Vyas‏ @mesopystic

"#Raazi gives us a very realistic look into Indian espionage tricks and makes for a very gripping film. Alia Bhatt is superb and so is the restrained @vickykaushal09. Best Bollywood film this year."



Neelam J @Nilzrav

"OK! So as much as I would have loved to shower all the praises for #Raazi, not all is going as per my high expectations. Quite a few loopholes and unexplained scenes. But without a doubt, Alia Bhatt is Outstanding! #RaaziInterval."



L BRAHMBHATT‏ @brahmbhatt217

"@aliaa08 what an amazing journey of portraying #SehmatKhan...well I have been waiting for #Raazi like anything...thank you for making up to my expectations..its an interval bt I can conclude that I have never watched a patriotic movie like this ever before... God bless."



Mayank Baheti‏ @MayankBaheti5

"Speechless! hatts off to you @aliaa08 such a difficult role #sehmat you performed very easily...at a very young age it's so much of inspiring to watch you and an idol for others, It's an outstanding and a beautiful film #raazi and a great work & effort from@meghnagulzar."

