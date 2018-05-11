 »   »   » Raazi Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Alia Bhatt Starrer

Related Articles
While the debate on 'nepotism' is still raising eyebrows, here is this girl, who has proved that she's one brilliant actress who has achieved so many things, in so little time, only and only on the basis of her talent! She has already carved a niche for herself in the industry and we just can't thank Karan Johar enough for launching this girl in Bollywood. She's surely one of the best actresses we have today.
Today (May 11, 2018) Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi has hit the theatres and we're here with the live updates from the audience. The film is directed by Meghana Gulzar and it also casts Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Check out the tweets to find out what reviews the film is getting from the audience on its first day.
Anand Tiwari @anandntiwari
"@meghnagulzar makes a film abt war with so much care,love & humanity tht it goes beynd patriotism, n touches u on a deeper human level. @aliaa08 is one of the best actors of ur times @vickykaushal09 n @Jaiahlawat bring so brilliance to their parts. #Raazi is a must watch."
Shaan Vyas @mesopystic
"#Raazi gives us a very realistic look into Indian espionage tricks and makes for a very gripping film. Alia Bhatt is superb and so is the restrained @vickykaushal09. Best Bollywood film this year."
Neelam J @Nilzrav
"OK! So as much as I would have loved to shower all the praises for #Raazi, not all is going as per my high expectations. Quite a few loopholes and unexplained scenes. But without a doubt, Alia Bhatt is Outstanding! #RaaziInterval."
L BRAHMBHATT @brahmbhatt217
"@aliaa08 what an amazing journey of portraying #SehmatKhan...well I have been waiting for #Raazi like anything...thank you for making up to my expectations..its an interval bt I can conclude that I have never watched a patriotic movie like this ever before... God bless."
Mayank Baheti @MayankBaheti5
"Speechless! hatts off to you @aliaa08 such a difficult role #sehmat you performed very easily...at a very young age it's so much of inspiring to watch you and an idol for others, It's an outstanding and a beautiful film #raazi and a great work & effort from@meghnagulzar."
Also catch Filmibeat's Raazi movie review here:
Raazi Review: Alia Bhatt Triumphs As An Unsung Hero In This Riveting Espionage Thriller!
