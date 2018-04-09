 »   »   » Raazi Posters: Alia Bhatt's Different Shades Promise A Thrilling Ride & We Are Already Excited!

A Beautiful Father-Daughter Bond

The first poster has Alia being kissed on the forehead by her on-screen father. Sharing this poster, Karan Johar wrote, " Strong, Emotional, Fiercely Independent. The kind of daughter everyone wants but i already have! @aliaa08 . #ShadesOfRaazi #Raazi



An Ideal Wife

The second poster had Alia sharing a cute moment with her on-screen hubby played by Vicky Kaushal.



The Most Extraordinary Shade

There is more than meets the eye and this poster of Alia as a spy drops a major hint for the audience. Ready for some 'thrills'?



Alia Had Goosebumps When She Heard The Narration Of Raazi

The actress had earlier shared, "I had not read the book when Meghna came to me about a year-and-a-half ago. There was just a basic one-line story idea. I told her that this is something that I would love to do. Usually, we green light a script, but in my head, I had agreed to do Raazi even without the script. It's a true story, and when I heard the turn of events, I had goosebumps. I couldn't believe it. Then, they came back to me and I read the first 20 pages of the story and I knew that if I want to do that one film a year that challenges me, this is that film."

