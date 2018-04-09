 »   »   » Raazi Posters: Alia Bhatt's Different Shades Promise A Thrilling Ride & We Are Already Excited!

Related Articles
Alia Bhatt is one of the few young talents currently in the film industry who has been successfully balancing critical acclaim with box office numbers. Her next release 'Raazi' helmed by Meghna Gulzar already created an immense anticipation ever since the makers announced the film. With just about a month remaining for the film to hit the theatrical screens, the makers have been flooding the social media with different shades of 'Sehmat' Alia Bhatt.
This Meghna Gulzar directorial brings Alia and Vicky Kaushal together on the big screen for the very first time. The film is based on Harinder S Sikka's popular novel, 'Calling Sehmat'. The film has Alia playing a Kashmiri woman who marries a Pakistani official (played by Vicky) and becomes a spy for India. Meanwhile, check out the new posters here-
A Beautiful Father-Daughter Bond
The first poster has Alia being kissed on the forehead by her on-screen father. Sharing this poster, Karan Johar wrote, " Strong, Emotional, Fiercely Independent. The kind of daughter everyone wants but i already have! @aliaa08 . #ShadesOfRaazi #Raazi
An Ideal Wife
The second poster had Alia sharing a cute moment with her on-screen hubby played by Vicky Kaushal.
The Most Extraordinary Shade
There is more than meets the eye and this poster of Alia as a spy drops a major hint for the audience. Ready for some 'thrills'?
Alia Had Goosebumps When She Heard The Narration Of Raazi
The actress had earlier shared, "I had not read the book when Meghna came to me about a year-and-a-half ago. There was just a basic one-line story idea. I told her that this is something that I would love to do. Usually, we green light a script, but in my head, I had agreed to do Raazi even without the script. It's a true story, and when I heard the turn of events, I had goosebumps. I couldn't believe it. Then, they came back to me and I read the first 20 pages of the story and I knew that if I want to do that one film a year that challenges me, this is that film."
The trailer of this Alia Bhatt starrer will be out on 10th April. The film is slated to release on 11th May. Watch out this space for more interesting updates.
