 »   »   » Raazi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Sets Your Pulse Racing With Yet Another Jaw-Dropping Performance!

Raazi Trailer Reaction: Alia Bhatt | Vicky Kaushal | Meghna Gulzar| FilmiBeat

After those rivetting first look posters, the makers of Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi dropped the official trailer of the movie this morning. One look at the trailer and we bet you would wish 11th May wasn't this far! Right from the first frame itself, the sneak-peek keeps you glued with its captivating narrative and plenty of 'thrills'.

Set in the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, 'Raazi' is a period thriller that revolves around a Kashmiri spy played by Alia who is married to a Pakistani Army Officer (Vicky Kaushal). The rest of the trailer gives us glimpse about how Alia's character singlehandedly ruin Pakistan's plans for war with her wit and courage.

This Meghna Gulzar directorial brings Alia and Vicky Kaushal together on the big screen for the very first time and their crackling chemistry is enticing. Raazi is based on Harinder S Sikka's popular novel, 'Calling Sehmat'. Check out the trailer of this espionage trailer here-



Earlier Alia had shared, "I had not read the book when Meghna came to me about a year-and-a-half ago. There was just a basic one-line story idea. I told her that this is something that I would love to do. Usually, we green light a script, but in my head, I had agreed to do Raazi even without the script. It's a true story, and when I heard the turn of events, I had goosebumps. I couldn't believe it. Then, they came back to me and I read the first 20 pages of the story and I knew that if I want to do that one film a year that challenges me, this is that film."



Raazi is slated to release on 11th May. Meanwhile folks, do let us know your thoughts on the trailer.