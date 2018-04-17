 »   »   » Race 3: Here's What Bobby Deol Has To Say About Salman Khan!

Related Articles
- Unlike Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Is NOT Scared Of Rajinikanth; All You Need To Know About Their Clash!
- Salman Khan’s Co-star Kunickaa Files Complaint Against Bishnoi Community For Posting Lewd Messages!
- WHOPPING AMOUNT! Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan Are Riding On This Budget In 2018
- Race 3: Jacqueline Fernandez Trains With The Gun; Says 'Performing Action Is Quite Exciting'!
- Tom Cruise To Star In Race 3? The Mission Impossible Star Meets Anil Kapoor In Abu Dhabi
- Race 3 New Poster: Salman Khan & His 'Family' Kick-Start The Race With A Warning!
- Sylvester Stallone To Have A Cameo In Salman Khan's Race 3?
- Salman Khan Calls Bobby Deol 'Main Man' In Race 3! Read Details
- Race 3: Did Salman Khan Just HINT That Jacqueline Fernandez Is Playing A RAW Agent?
- Race 3 New Poster! Jacqueline Fernandez's Jessica Is 'Raw Power', Reveals Salman Khan
- Race 3 First Poster! Salman Khan Says 'Mera Naam Hai Sikander' & Drops A Major Hint About His Role
- EXCITING NEWS! Salman Khan Pens A Romantic Song For Race 3
- Race 3 New Poster! Freddy Daruwala Turns Out To Be A 'Bad Guy' In This Salman Khan Film
The shoot of Salman Khan and Bobby Deol starrer Race 3 is in full swing in Abu Dhabi and Bobby Deol opened up to DNA about how amazing Salman Khan is as a person. He revealed that it was Salman who actually motivated him to be in the best physique for Race 3, and he's now doing his best to keep up with the transformation and is exercising really hard at the gym as the film industry is ruled by perception.
"He is truly an inspiration. He believed in me and made me understand that I should take better care of my body. I've put my life and soul to get the best physique I can for the film. This industry is ruled by perception and I'm happy that the transformation has changed everyone's outlook towards me."
Bobby Deol Opens Up About His Work-out Regime!
"I exercise for one-and-a-half hours every day with weights and cardio. You need to burn the calories, fats and also gain muscles. Earlier, I used to work out, but now I'm pushing the levels."
Being Fit Like A Fiddle
"I don't know if that's true. But, yes, I am happy with the response. People have liked my metamorphosis," said Bobby Deol to DNA.
No More Alcohol!
"Eighty per cent of the transformation is because of what you consume. You need to eat the right kind of food. I cut down on my alcohol intake completely, because you can't get fit by intoxicating yourself."
Bobby Deol's Diet Rich Food
"I eat a lot of proteins and fibre. As protein is difficult to digest, you need to have fibre, too. Occasionally, you need to have a cheat meal which gives you that extra energy."
When Asked About His Cheat Meal!
"I am off sugar completely, except when I eat chocolates at times, because that's my only weakness," he laughs it off.
Bobby Deol Also Shared Valuable Tips For The Common Man!
"Earlier, I had started following a keto diet. Keto gets you off sugar totally. Sugar might be comfort food but is the biggest enemy and no one realises that. If you stop sugar and wheat, you will see how drastically your body changes. Today, wheat is so refined and due to the huge demand, people adopt several artificial methods to grow them faster. It's the worst grain to have," he summed it up to DNA.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.