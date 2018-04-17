 »   »   » Race 3: Here's What Bobby Deol Has To Say About Salman Khan!

Bobby Deol Opens Up About His Work-out Regime!

"I exercise for one-and-a-half hours every day with weights and cardio. You need to burn the calories, fats and also gain muscles. Earlier, I used to work out, but now I'm pushing the levels."



Being Fit Like A Fiddle

"I don't know if that's true. But, yes, I am happy with the response. People have liked my metamorphosis," said Bobby Deol to DNA.



No More Alcohol!

"Eighty per cent of the transformation is because of what you consume. You need to eat the right kind of food. I cut down on my alcohol intake completely, because you can't get fit by intoxicating yourself."



Bobby Deol's Diet Rich Food

"I eat a lot of proteins and fibre. As protein is difficult to digest, you need to have fibre, too. Occasionally, you need to have a cheat meal which gives you that extra energy."



When Asked About His Cheat Meal!

"I am off sugar completely, except when I eat chocolates at times, because that's my only weakness," he laughs it off.



Bobby Deol Also Shared Valuable Tips For The Common Man!

"Earlier, I had started following a keto diet. Keto gets you off sugar totally. Sugar might be comfort food but is the biggest enemy and no one realises that. If you stop sugar and wheat, you will see how drastically your body changes. Today, wheat is so refined and due to the huge demand, people adopt several artificial methods to grow them faster. It's the worst grain to have," he summed it up to DNA.

