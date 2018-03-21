 »   »   » Race 3: Did Salman Khan Just HINT That Jacqueline Fernandez Is Playing A RAW Agent?

Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to perform some jaw-dropping action sequence in Race 3. If grapevine is to be believed, the actress might play a RAW agent in the film.

Lead actor Salman Khan has almost spilled the beans on Jacqueline's action-packed avatar in Race 3, with his cryptic introduction to her first look poster. The superstar took to his social media handle and tweeted,"Jessica: Raw power. #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial".



Salman referred to the actress as a' Raw' power thereby giving a hint to her onscreen character. After his tweet, there has been an immense alacrity amongst the audience to know if Jacqueline is playing a RAW agent in the film.



Earlier rumours were flying thick that she is playing a cop in the film but the actress had clarified, "I do not play a cop in Race 3. That was just a speculation. My character and role...I don't think can be revealed till we see the film as Race 3 is that kind of a film where everything is a suspense. But yeah, one thing is for sure - there will definitely be a lot more action for me to do in this film which I am very happy about."



Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will once again come together after their blockbuster hit film Kick. The actress had joined Race 3 team in Abu Dhabi for the last shoot schedule of the film, which will get completed by the end of this month.



The actress will be performing some high octane action sequences in the film.



Besides training in Mixed Martial Arts which includes Jiu Jitsu, boxing, kickboxing and Thai boxing, she also took up Electric Muscle Stimulation (EMS) sessions for her role.



Race 3, has been creating immense buzz ever since the film's announcement. The third installment with feature Salman Khan in a smashing action-packed avatar.



Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June, 2018.