Race 3 Disaster! Salman Khan's Fans THRASH Him For Taking Them For Granted; To Boycott 'Dabangg 3'

    Be it the trailer, songs or the film itself, none of them could save Salman Khan's Race 3 from heaping criticisms from the audience. Forget about the general movie-goers, even the die-hard fans of Salman Khan are miffed with the Superstar for signing Race 3 and replacing Abbas Mastan with Remo D'Souza. Fans are also thrashing Salman Khan for roping in stars like Daisy Shah and Bobby Deol for Race 3, who didn't do any 'good job' in the film. Now, embrace yourself to get a major shocker - Salmaniacs have boycotted 'Dabangg 3' already.

    Surprised? So are we! Fans have started a campaign with the hashtag 'WEDONTWANTDABANGG3' and it's trending on Twitter. Their tweets are nothing but a 'warning' to Salman Khan to stop doing films like Race 3 and start taking up good scripts. Check out their tweets here...

    Hatim Ali‏ @HatimAli3198

    Please don't do Dabangg 3 @BeingSalmanKhan please please please please do a sensible film... Anand l Rai slb are offering you role.. please do a film with them.. please Salman Khan #wedontwantdabangg3. [sic]

    BHARAT 2019 @SalmansSoldier

    "Give work to those who are talented and aren't able to find that break why to waste your stardom and money on worthless people WE DONT WANT DABANGG3." [sic]

    iSalmanFanatic @SKsSaltanat

    "WE DONT WANT DABANGG3 Because there will be C-Grade support cast & co-stars & director as it's a galaxy apt production. Against daisy shah , sohail , arbaaz , saqeeb chuleem, Lulia chuntur etc etc." [sic]

    Deνιℓ @ibeingdevil__

    "We know Chulbul Pandey is one of the most ICONIC & LOVED character of Indian Cinema. But can't see that iconic character not getting its due in future because of poor cast, direction & story. Better to not harm it anymore.

    Please @arbaazSkhan bro WE DONT WANT DABANGG3 !!" [sic]


    Hud Hud Dabangg @HudHud_Dabangg

    "Salman, your fans can tolerate a bad film like Tubelight which was an honest failure. You guys tried to make a good emotional drama but failed. Race 3 was not a mistake. It was a slap on our trust. WE DONT WANT DABANGG3." [sic]

    mojammel mondal@mojammelmondal3 ‏

    "#WeDontWantDabangg3 ya me too and I also don't want any film from the biggest flop actor of Indian cinema. Go on google type world's worst actor u will get salman at no-1." [sic]

    Vijay @BeingVjay

    "@BeingSalmanKhan We as ur loyal fans r not stupid enough to go to cinema every time to watch the same illogical baseless plotless pathetic movies of urs again and again. Sorry bt u've lost one of ur die hard fan. Tired #wedontwantdabangg3." [sic]

    Love tips ‏@Tanisharathore3

    "Salman khan you are top superstar of our country,But please dont bring ur personal starcast in your professional life,Make decent films with good script,Dont take your fans for granted." [sic]

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 13:07 [IST]
