 »   »   »  Race 3 Early Reviews: Even Salman Khan's Charisma & Star Power Fails To Ignite This Mess Say Critics

Related Articles
- Is Ranbir Kapoor Trying To Mend Fences With Salman Khan? Wants To Do These Two Movies Of Superstar!
- Rare Sighting! Ajay Devgn Attends Salman Khan's Race 3 Screening
- Race 3 Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Salman Khan Starrer
- Salman Khan's Star Power On Full Display, Race 3 Tickets ALMOST SOLD OUT Even Before Its Release!
- Race 3: Why Many People Warned Remo D'Souza Not To Work With Salman Khan?
- These Old Pictures Of Salman Khan Will Make You Feel Nostalgic!
- Race 3 Box Office Prediction: Will Salman Khan's Film Enter Rs 100 Crore Club In Its First Weekend?
- Race 3 First Review Out! Salman Khan's Film Is Highly Engaging, Reveals An Insider
- Daisy Shah Finally Opens Up About Her Infamous ‘Our Business Is Our Business’ Dialogue From Race 3
- Salman Khan's Race 3 Special Screening Saw MS Dhoni & His Wife Sakshi's Starry Presence! [PICS]
- Salman Khan Is A Man With A GOLDEN Heart; He Wants Everyone To Grow Along With Him, Says Daisy Shah
- Race 3: 5 Reasons Why The Action-thriller Might Be Salman Khan's Biggest Opener Ever
Salman Khan's Race 3 is finally here, and the advance booking of the film shows that his fans were desperately waiting for this Eid release. Twitter is filled with tweets praising the superstar and as per them this would be one of the highest grossing films of 2018. But it seems that the critics are not too pleased with this Salman Khan starrer. Race 3 released in the Gulf yesterday (14 June) and the critics reviews are out already. Let's read what they have to say...
Masala.com writes, ''Every trick that Salman Khan plays out in Race 3 unfortunately lacks in charm and spirit, and instead, reeks of desperation.''
The Franchise That Was Never Meant To Be
''Where an ageing superstar banks on nothing more than his shirtless act to push forward a Bollywood franchise that was never meant to be.''
Watch In Utter Disbelief
''So, we watch in utter disbelief, as Bollywood's infamous man-child gleefully plays fast and furious with his bunch of cronies.''
Only Remo D'Souza Can Do This
''Only, his director Remo D'Souza refuses to play along and turns an action thriller into a strange Broadway-style musical.''
When The Actors Are Not Speeding In A Supercar
''Every actor, when not speeding in a supercar or firing away guns, gets a song and lavish set-pieces to perform in. Ayananka Bose's frames filter out every little blemish, every wrinkle and makes them insta-glorious. The men have their muscles ripped while the women wear their perfect curls and flutter their eyelashes.''
It Ends Up Unintentionally Comical
''Basically, what the acting crew lacks in talent, they make up by glamming up and flashing their gym bod. All this could've been forgiven, if the fight was worth the punch. At over 160-minutes, it ends up unintentionally comical, highly illogical and horrendously tacky.''
It Has A Lame Plot
Gulf news writes, ''The thriller, starring Salman Khan and directed by Remo D'Souza, reeks of bad writing, terrible dialogues, pretentious acting and a lame plot.''
It's A Classic Example Of
''It's also a classic example of how throwing wads of cash into an action thriller and dolling it up with snazzy cars or having its stars do slow motions cannot save the day.''
Race 3 Is A Disappointment
''Race 3, which delves into the lives of a wealthy dysfunctional family in pursuit of power and money, is a disappointment.''
Even Salman Khan's Charisma Fails To Ignite This Mess
''Even Khan's charisma and star power fails to ignite this colossal mess. Race 3 splutters to life in bits and parts, but it's a mammoth let-down.'' Keep watching this space for more updates.
Also Read: Race 3 Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Salman Khan Starrer
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.