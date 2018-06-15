 »   »   »  Race 3 Early Reviews: Even Salman Khan's Charisma & Star Power Fails To Ignite This Mess Say Critics

The Franchise That Was Never Meant To Be

''Where an ageing superstar banks on nothing more than his shirtless act to push forward a Bollywood franchise that was never meant to be.''

Watch In Utter Disbelief

''So, we watch in utter disbelief, as Bollywood's infamous man-child gleefully plays fast and furious with his bunch of cronies.''

Only Remo D'Souza Can Do This

''Only, his director Remo D'Souza refuses to play along and turns an action thriller into a strange Broadway-style musical.''

When The Actors Are Not Speeding In A Supercar

''Every actor, when not speeding in a supercar or firing away guns, gets a song and lavish set-pieces to perform in. Ayananka Bose's frames filter out every little blemish, every wrinkle and makes them insta-glorious. The men have their muscles ripped while the women wear their perfect curls and flutter their eyelashes.''

It Ends Up Unintentionally Comical

''Basically, what the acting crew lacks in talent, they make up by glamming up and flashing their gym bod. All this could've been forgiven, if the fight was worth the punch. At over 160-minutes, it ends up unintentionally comical, highly illogical and horrendously tacky.''

It Has A Lame Plot

Gulf news writes, ''The thriller, starring Salman Khan and directed by Remo D'Souza, reeks of bad writing, terrible dialogues, pretentious acting and a lame plot.''

It's A Classic Example Of

''It's also a classic example of how throwing wads of cash into an action thriller and dolling it up with snazzy cars or having its stars do slow motions cannot save the day.''

Race 3 Is A Disappointment

''Race 3, which delves into the lives of a wealthy dysfunctional family in pursuit of power and money, is a disappointment.''

Even Salman Khan's Charisma Fails To Ignite This Mess

''Even Khan's charisma and star power fails to ignite this colossal mess. Race 3 splutters to life in bits and parts, but it's a mammoth let-down.''