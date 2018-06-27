English
 »   »   »  Race 3 Failure! Salman Khan's Career In Danger; Iulia Vantur & Daisy Shah To Be Blamed?

Posted By:
    Superstar Salman Khan is a brand and his recent release Race 3 was riding on his stardom. But we all know that the film is struggling to cross Rs 150 Crores at the Indian box office because of negative word of mouth. His fans are so disappointed with him this time that they started trolling the actor on social media and asked him not to make Dabangg 3. It didn't end there, they also wrote that Salman is spoiling his career by playing godfather to Daisy Shah and Iulia Vantur. After watching the movie, a fan tweeted, "We don't want Dabangg 3 We don't want Sher Khan We Don't want Daisy Shah We don't want Lulia Vantur.''(sic)

    Talking about the same, Amod Mehra, trade pundit and distributor told Deccan Chronicle, ''You can be a good actor, but if you wish to be a star you need fans. And his fans have stood by him through a series of bad films since Wanted.''

    Salman Is Capable Of Pulling Off Good Cinema But

    ''But then Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan proved that he is capable of pulling off good cinema if he gets a good director and good story.''

    His Fans Want Him To Concentrate On Better Films

    ''It is not entirely surprising that his fans want him to look beyond the box office and concentrate on good cinema.''

    Salman Should Get This Message Loud & Clear

    ''They are anyway ensuring his films achieve a certain number at the box office. I think it is important Salman gets this message loud and clear.''

    His Fans Are Trying Hard

    ''This is perhaps the first time fans are reaching out, at least in such a vocal manner, to correct a star. History indicates that fans just disappear over time as stars get caught up in indulgence.''

    Salman To Start Bharat Before Dabangg 3?

    ''This is why Salman's fans are trying to make a concerted effort to ensure his success. He has already, although subtly, indicated that there is Bharat before Dabangg 3 and the fans should have nothing to complain about Bharat.''

    Why The Superstar Chose Daisy Shah For Race 3?

    Senior trade analyst Vinod Mirani told the daily, "Salman's films usually don't have much for the heroines. When your male cast is expensive it makes sense to have a less expensive girl like Daisy Shah. It is probably a decision made to keep the budget from going top-heavy.''

    He Should Not Take His Career For Granted

    Senior journalist Bharathi Pradhan says, "I completely understand why hardcore Salman Khan fans are feeling let down. People love him a lot but he should not take it for granted.''

    Salman Khan Should Stop Playing The Godfather

    ''Salman should genuinely get out of his ‘jai ho' syndrome and stop playing the godfather to people. It is detrimental to his career.''

    Well, we couldn't agree more!

