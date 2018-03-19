 »   »   » Race 3 First Poster! Salman Khan Says 'Mera Naam Hai Sikander' & Drops A Major Hint About His Role

Salman Khan As Sikander

The superstar posted this poster on his Twitter handle and wrote, " Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se ... mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish . #Race3ThisEid @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial." Well, we can't wait for some more posters of the film to roll in.



Race 3 To Be Shot In Six Locations In Abu Dhabi

The makers will shoot Race 3 at six locations across Abu Dhabi over 35 days - Emirates Palace, Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi, the St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Emirates Steel and Liwa Desert. Talking about it, Salman said, "It is wonderful to be back in Abu Dhabi which is such an incredible filming location. Last year, we spent much of our 70-day shoot for Tiger Zinda Hai on the city's incredible backlot, so it will be exciting to explore more of the Emirate with Race 3 as we shoot across six locations."



This Action Thriller Is Going To Be Different

Earlier Salman had told a leading channel, " When I saw first and second (Race films), I didn't like few films in that. The way characters were shown being selfish, fighting for money basically I had a problem with the format of those films. I don't like the kind of exposing (skin show) franchise is known for.



I myself find it not cool. So Race 3 will have action and cars but sometimes people think that it'll be an adult film and then there will be things what you have in adult films but I am avoiding all that in this film. Basically, the way you see all my films, you'll be able to see Race like that. So you can see Race (3) with your children."







The Superstar Will Be Penning A Romantic Song

Yes, you heard that right! Salman Khan had turned lyricist with Race 3 and has penned a romantic song for the film.



Remo Talks About Race 3

Remo D'Souza has replaced Abbas- Mastan to direct the third installment of Race franchise. Speaking about it, he had said, " Abbas-Mustan are super good directors and I have always looked upto their films. They are the master of the thriller space. I am not exactly getting into their shoes as 'Race 3' is little different from the earlier ones but I am happy I got to direct it and I hope I make them proud."



Remo On Working With Salman

"If a superstar or a big star is coming into a franchise, it always takes the franchise up. Of course, Salman Khan joining 'Race 3', it is definitely heading up."

