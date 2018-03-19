 »   »   » Race 3 First Poster! Salman Khan Says 'Mera Naam Hai Sikander' & Drops A Major Hint About His Role

Related Articles
It's dropping surprises this Monday. While you have Varun Dhawan teaming up with Katrina Kaif for 'India's biggest dance film', Sushant Singh Rajput too found his love interest in Sanjana Sanghi for the Hindi remake of 'The Fault In Our Stars'. And now here comes the biggest dhamaka!
Salman Khan took to Twitter to reveal the first poster of Remo D'Souza's much awaited film Race 3. Check it out right here-
Salman Khan As Sikander
The superstar posted this poster on his Twitter handle and wrote, " Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se ... mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish . #Race3ThisEid @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial." Well, we can't wait for some more posters of the film to roll in.
Race 3 To Be Shot In Six Locations In Abu Dhabi
The makers will shoot Race 3 at six locations across Abu Dhabi over 35 days - Emirates Palace, Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi, the St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Emirates Steel and Liwa Desert. Talking about it, Salman said, "It is wonderful to be back in Abu Dhabi which is such an incredible filming location. Last year, we spent much of our 70-day shoot for Tiger Zinda Hai on the city's incredible backlot, so it will be exciting to explore more of the Emirate with Race 3 as we shoot across six locations."
This Action Thriller Is Going To Be Different
Earlier Salman had told a leading channel, " When I saw first and second (Race films), I didn't like few films in that. The way characters were shown being selfish, fighting for money basically I had a problem with the format of those films. I don't like the kind of exposing (skin show) franchise is known for.
I myself find it not cool. So Race 3 will have action and cars but sometimes people think that it'll be an adult film and then there will be things what you have in adult films but I am avoiding all that in this film. Basically, the way you see all my films, you'll be able to see Race like that. So you can see Race (3) with your children."
The Superstar Will Be Penning A Romantic Song
Yes, you heard that right! Salman Khan had turned lyricist with Race 3 and has penned a romantic song for the film.
Remo Talks About Race 3
Remo D'Souza has replaced Abbas- Mastan to direct the third installment of Race franchise. Speaking about it, he had said, " Abbas-Mustan are super good directors and I have always looked upto their films. They are the master of the thriller space. I am not exactly getting into their shoes as 'Race 3' is little different from the earlier ones but I am happy I got to direct it and I hope I make them proud."
Remo On Working With Salman
"If a superstar or a big star is coming into a franchise, it always takes the franchise up. Of course, Salman Khan joining 'Race 3', it is definitely heading up."
Race 3 has an ensemble cast which include Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The film is scheduled to release on 15th June, 2018.