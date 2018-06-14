English
 »   »   »  Race 3 First Review Out! Salman Khan's Film Is Highly Engaging, Reveals An Insider

Race 3 First Review Out! Salman Khan's Film Is Highly Engaging, Reveals An Insider

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Salman Khan's much-awaited film 'Race 3' is slated to hit the theatrical screens tomorrow. Of course, everyone is damn excited to know what the film has in store for us. The 'Race' franchise has always managed to intrigue the audience with plenty of twists and turns.

    Does the new film matches up to its predecessors? Well folks, we know you just can't wait to find out about it. An insider got lucky and attended the special screening of Race 3. Going by his words, we hear that it's a thumbs up for the film. Find out more about it-

    Salman Khan's Biggest Film Till Date

    A Bollywood life report had an insider revealing that Race 3 is arguably Salman Khan's biggest film in terms of it's scale, sets, etc.

    It's Visually Appealing

    Besides the impressive star cast, Race 3 is visually breathtaking. Director Remo D'Souza has lavishly shot some brilliant action scenes.

    It's Mind-Blowing

    Rght from the opening sequence of the film until credits start rolling, this Salman Khan starrer is a visual treat for the eyes.

    Watch Out For The Climax

    The insider revealed that Race 3 has the most fascinating climax, one that you will never ever expect in their wildest of dreams.

    Getting Twisty

    There's a big twist right before the interval with huge revelations around a few characters. Well, we just cannot contain our excitement now!

    Speaking About The Performance

    Remember Salman Khan's shirtless scene with Bobby Deol in the trailer? Well, that's a major highlight of the film.

    Feelin' The Heat?

    Jacqueline looks hot as hell and is more than just a supporting cast. Her role is integral to the story.

    Swag Alert

    Daisy Shah is at her glamorous best. Her scenes with Saqib has oodles of swag and attitude.

    That's Good News

    Bobby who plays a negative character does complete justice to what he plays on-screen.


    Earlier while speaking about Race 3, Salman had said, "The whole action team that came onboard for Race 3 is brilliant. Tom Struthers, who directed the action scenes of Tiger Zinda Hai and other Hollywood films including Dunkirk, got his whole team and they are number one in their work. Tom and his team were surprised to see that we got to destroy so many cars and we tried all of them on their top speed. The action in Race 3 is not about dinky cars or special effects. We blew up pretty much everything we bought."

    Watch out this space for more updates.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue