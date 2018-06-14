 »   »   »  Race 3 First Review Out! Salman Khan's Film Is Highly Engaging, Reveals An Insider

Salman Khan's Biggest Film Till Date

A Bollywood life report had an insider revealing that Race 3 is arguably Salman Khan's biggest film in terms of it's scale, sets, etc.



It's Visually Appealing

Besides the impressive star cast, Race 3 is visually breathtaking. Director Remo D'Souza has lavishly shot some brilliant action scenes.



It's Mind-Blowing

Rght from the opening sequence of the film until credits start rolling, this Salman Khan starrer is a visual treat for the eyes.



Watch Out For The Climax

The insider revealed that Race 3 has the most fascinating climax, one that you will never ever expect in their wildest of dreams.



Getting Twisty

There's a big twist right before the interval with huge revelations around a few characters. Well, we just cannot contain our excitement now!



Speaking About The Performance

Remember Salman Khan's shirtless scene with Bobby Deol in the trailer? Well, that's a major highlight of the film.



Feelin' The Heat?

Jacqueline looks hot as hell and is more than just a supporting cast. Her role is integral to the story.



Swag Alert

Daisy Shah is at her glamorous best. Her scenes with Saqib has oodles of swag and attitude.



That's Good News

Bobby who plays a negative character does complete justice to what he plays on-screen.

