 »   »   » Race 3: Get Ready For Three Times The Action With 5-set Up Camera!

The team of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Race 3 is all set to upgrade the level of thrill and action in the third instalment of the Race franchise.

While Race and Race 2 offered an edge of your seat excitement, Race 3 is leaving no stone unturned to up the level of excitement with the action thriller.



The third instalment of the Race franchise takes the film to an all new height as not only the film is helmed by Remo D'souza, but also as it stars the Tiger Zinda Hai star, Salman Khan.



Taking the franchise forward, the team of Race 3 is opting for a 5 set camera to provide an enhanced experience to the audience. While the cast is trying all means to deliver their best, the crew too is putting their best foot forward by opting for better technology.



Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are currently shooting the 10-day long action sequences in Thailand, of which Remo D'Souza took to Instagram to share the updates on day 8.



While on sets, director Remo D'Souza took to his social media to share the picture of the 5 set camera with a motivational message, to which actress Jacqueline Fernandez agreed.



The director shared saying, " If you want better, Go and get better. 💪🏼 #race3 #day8 #thailand ".



The leading lady of the film was quick enough to agree with the director as she commented, "Hell yeahhhhhh".



Race 3 brings back to celluloid the super hit Jodi of Kick as Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez share the screen space for the second time.



After the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, it will be a treat for the audience to witness Salman Khan in a yet another action avatar.



Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.



Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

