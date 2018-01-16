 »   »   » Race 3: Jacqueline Fernandez Goes 'Allah Duhai Hai' Once Again For This Salman Khan Starrer

The Race franchise is known for its amazing music, as much as its fast-paced and twisted storyline.

With 'Allah Duhai Hai' being the anthem track, Jacqueline Fernandez has kickstarted shooting for the much-loved song.



The actress who was also a part of the second installment of Race franchise was at her sexiest best in 'Allah Duhai Hai' back then and we just can't wait for her to recreate magic on the big screen once again.



Jacqueline who was on a vacation made sure to indulge in a perfect workout regime to be in a sublime body. The latest version of the upcoming song will feature her in a sizzling avatar, going ahead to be a sure shot visual delight for the all the fans out there.



Jacqueline is back from her vacation and has now started shooting for the song in the city. Earlier in a media interaction she had said that she finds her role in Race 3 quite challenging. She was quoted as saying, ""It's a very different role. I am really excited to play my character because it's actually a role that sees me in very different light."



"Like how it was in part one of two of 'Race', in this film also all the character has shed of negativity. They all are negative until you see who actually is good person and who is bad. Now that we have Salman on board and Remo is directing it so it's completely new take on 'Race' as a franchise, so it will be exciting, " she had further added.



There were strong murmurs that she plays a cop in the film. To which she had clarified, "I do not play a cop in Race 3. That was just a speculation. My character and role...I don't think can be revealed till we see the film as Race 3 is that kind of a film where everything is a suspense. But yeah, one thing is for sure - there will definitely be a lot more action for me to do in this film which I am very happy about."



Race 3, has been creating immense buzz ever since the film's announcement. The third installment with feature Salman Khan in a smashing action-packed avatar.



Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, the film has an ensemble cast featuring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. The film is slated to release on Eid 2018.