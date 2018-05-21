 »   »   » Race 3: Jacqueline Fernandez Refused To Use Stunt Doubles For The Action Sequences!

Jacqueline Fernandez who has shot action sequences for her upcoming film used no stunt doubles for her scenes. The actress who has been a part of action flicks earlier will be seen performing hardcore action sequences for the first time in the Salman Khan starrer.

Jacqueline had undergone rigorous training and extensive workout to nail the action sequences. She shot for hand to hand combat sequences for the first time.



Shouldering the action sequences on her own, the Judwaa 2 actress has been training for MMA, kickboxing and other forms of action to perfect her act. With an extensive training of over months prepping for 2 hours daily to master her action moves.



Jacqueline had earlier shared, " We've filmed in amazing locations, in extreme conditions and some of the stunts that Salman has done are mind-blowing. Even my action sets are larger-than-life and with Remo's (director Remo D'souza) magic touch, it will be a must-see."



She had said, "I had very briefly used a gun in an earlier film but for Race 3, there is a lot more to learn as the use is more extensive. I have been training with some of the best people for it and performing action is quite exciting."



Earlier there were rumors flying thick that the actress plays a cop in the film. But she denied these reports and said, "I do not play a cop in Race 3. That was just a speculation. My character and role...I don't think can be revealed till we see the film as Race 3 is that kind of a film where everything is a suspense. But yeah, one thing is for sure - there will definitely be a lot more action for me to do in this film which I am very happy about."



Race 3 will be taking the action and thrill a notch higher in the third franchise. While Jacqueline Fernandez played a pivotal part in the second installment, the actress will be leading the film in its third part.



Jacqueline Fernandez who has undergone extensive training refused to use a body double for the action sequences while shooting at Bangkok and Abu Dhabi. The production unit was contented to see Jacqueline's action mode on.



Performing stylized high octane action sequences, the trailer showed us the glimpse of Jacqueline in the fierce look.



On the work front, the actress is currently gearing up for the release of Race 3 which will mark her second Eid release after Kick.



