 »   »   » Race 3: Jacqueline Fernandez Trains With The Gun; Says 'Performing Action Is Quite Exciting'!

Jacqueline Needs To Be Well-Versed With The Use Of Guns

A specialist of the same has been taking sessions of Jacqueline, teaching her how to handle and operate the gun. The training was important as her character needed to be extremely comfortable and well versed with the use of guns- right from the correct way to hold it, the level at which it is held, the body language while holding a gun, how to shoot and lots of other nitty gritties.



She Is Quite Excited To Perform Action

The actress shares, " I had very briefly used a gun in an earlier film but for Race 3, there is a lot more to learn as the use is more extensive. I have been training with some of the best people for it and performing action is quite exciting."



Is She Playing A Raw Agent?

While introducing her character poster on Twitter, Salman had posted a cryptic tweet which read, "Jessica: Raw power. #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial". The superstar referred to the actress as a' Raw' power thereby giving a hint to her onscreen character. After his tweet, there has been an immense alacrity amongst the audience that she might be playing a RAW agent in the film.



Jacqueline's Extensive Preparation

Besides training in Mixed Martial Arts which includes Jiu Jitsu, boxing, kickboxing and Thai boxing, Jacqueline also took up Electric Muscle Stimulation (EMS) sessions for her role.



It's A Wrap For Anil Kapoor

The actor took to his Instagram to post this suave picture and captioned it as, " And it's a wrap! #AbuDhabi you have been great! Cheers to the whole team of #Race3! It's been a pleasure working with you all! @beingsalmankhan @jacquelinef143 @iambobbydeol @saqibsaleem @shahdaisy @freddy_daruwala @rameshtaurani @remodsouza @skfilmsofficial @tips @2454abudhabi.



We Just Can't Wait To Watch Bobby On-Screen

Bobby who is also a part of Race 3 shared this picture and captioned it as, " Last day of shooting at #Liwa ... it was fun shooting in the sun & sand #Race3 #Race3ThisEid



A Thrilling Ride

Producer Ramesh Taurani had earlier shared, "In Race 3, all characters are grey. You will have to watch the film to figure out what exactly each one is playing,











Remo On Working With Salman

"I don't have words to express how it feels to work with him. As a director, I can't say that it was amazing, really, there are no words. You have to be with him, be on the set. When you stand before him, then you realize what you are doing."



Meanwhile,

A snippet of Salman from Race 3 is going viral on the internet. It has Salman Khan's Sikander Sikander riding the bike, stopping only to fire bullets at his enemies. You just can't miss the swag with which he swivels the bike with one hand!



Mark The Date

Race 3 boosts of an ensemble cast which includes Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala and Saqib Saleem. The film is slated to release on 15th June, 2018.

