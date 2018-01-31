 »   »   » Race 3 Makers Have Included Pole Dance In The Film & It Has Got To Do Something With This Actress!

Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is one of the most awaited films of this year. What makes the film even more special is the fact that it reunites the superstar with his 'Kick' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

While the shooting for the action thriller is currently going in full swing, here's some latest scoop on the film that we have for you.



We hear that impressed by Jacqueline's pole dancing skills, the makers of Race 3 have now decided to include pole dance sequence in the film only for the Sri Lankan beauty.



Jacqueline will be seen doing the pole dance in one of the songs from Race 3.

The actress has time again shared many updates from her pole dancing training sessions for her fans on social media. We even got a glimpse of some of her sizzling moves in Chandralekha song from 'A Gentleman'.



The actress has mesmerized and wooed hearts of her fans and audience with her impeccable pole dancing.



Remo D Souza, the helmer of Race 3 shares,"Jacqueline is a very hard working girl. It is amazing to see what she has accomplished with the pole dance form in such a short span of time. We have all seen glimpses of her pole dance skills hence we decided to include it in Race 3 and take it to the next level."



The gorgeous actress had undergone rigorous training for months to ace her pole dancing skills, as a result, the actress had left her fans stupefied with her pole dance act.



Initially there were strong whispers that Jacqueline plays a cop in the movie. However Jacqueline had slammed all these reports and clarified, "I do not play a cop in Race 3. That was just a speculation. My character and role...I don't think can be revealed till we see the film as Race 3 is that kind of a film where everything is a suspense. But yeah, one thing is for sure - there will definitely be a lot more action for me to do in this film which I am very happy about."



She had further added, "Like how it was in part one of two of 'Race', in this film also all the character has shed of negativity. They all are negative until you see who actually is good person and who is bad. Now that we have Salman on board and Remo is directing it so it's completely new take on 'Race' as a franchise, so it will be exciting."



Race 3 will once again unite the hit pair of Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan after their blockbuster hit film Kick 2. The film has been creating immense buzz ever since its announcement.



The third installment with feature Salman Khan in a smashing action-packed avatar.

