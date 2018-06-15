 »   »   »  Race 3 Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Salman Khan Starrer

Aarohan Pokharel‏ @ImAarohan

"#race3 Dubai Review . First Salman Khan 3D movie does Justice on EID and he delivers an action packed thriller . Highlight of the movie Salman and Boby's Character and one of the best Salman Khan entry . Dubai audiences loved the movie ." [sic]



Gautam N Allahbadia‏ @ivfwaladoctor

"#Race3 Complete disaster. Movie without a soul. Menopausal Sallu. Zero Melodies..Big Time Screw up of the Race Franchisee! 1/10 Rating." [sic]



ISPN‏ @im_spn

"Interval #Race3 is strictly average so far thanks to a boring support cast & their respective roles. Four songs within the 1st half was an unnecessary decision from Remo. Salman Khan is hugely sidelined in the first half. However, 1st half ends with a twist, which looks promising!" [sic]



ISPN‏ @im_spn

"Interval The problem with #Race3 is it's not a typical Salman Khan and it's really affecting the film. The supporting cast is doing the damage. Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor only saving grace. Bobby Deol just ok. Let's hope film will maintain its pace in the second half!" [sic]



Prince Prithvi‏ @PrincePrithvi

PLUS : Salman Bhai, Anil & to some extent Bobby + few action scenes. MINUS : Tatti C-Grade supp actors, dialogues (1st half) & songs (-heeriye) #Race3.' [sic]



Madhav Dhar‏ @madhavdhar

"#Race3 Why @BeingSalmanKhan Why. U r awesome but bad movie choice sir. Im sure it will make but ugh. Good luck on the next one." [sic]



Rahul Shah‏ @RahulSh25377343

"#Race3 watched race 3 in dubai super duper blockbuster salman khan at its best." [sic]



@Jolly_Jinu

"So as per reviews coming out from Dubai. #Race3 Is better than Kick and Baaghi 2. Enough for Salman to turn this one into a blockbuster. #Race3RocksinDubai." [sic]



Filmy talks‏ @NonstopEnterta1

"#Race3 review from UAE: Paisa vasool Highlights: 1)Entry of salman khan 2)Interval scene 3)High octane action scenes 4)Clapworthy dialogues 5)shocking climax. All in all...another blockbuster of #SalmanKhan. Rating- #Race3ThisEid #Race3ActionTrailer." [sic]



Umesh Punwani‏ @PunwaniUmesh

"1st show in Dubai is done & #Race3 has been getting good response. Unanimous response I've been getting is d movie is high on action & there r good amount of twists & turns. Watching tomm at 8am, EXCITEMENT at its peak!" [sic]



NJ @Nilzrav

"There are (undoubtedly) few problem areas but the last half an hour will leave you MIND-BLOWN! Jo chahiye woh sab milega! The twist & turns and the style factor is equally present. Production Value of @SKFilmsOfficial: GORGEOUS & SUPER WELL-DONE in looks and locations #Race3." [sic]



Aarohan Pokharel‏ @ImAarohan

"#race3 Anyone in India awake for Race 3 reviews ... Then you can sleep... Believe in Gulf audience Movie is a Blockbuster. Audience dissapointed with music but Salman saved the movie . Better than #Tigerzindahai . If you doubt watch tomorrow ." [sic]



Subir Mazumder‏ @SubirMazumder7

"The positive reviews from the gulf indicates one thing that #race3 is destined to be a sure shot blockbuster...There is no one on earth who can match @BeingSalmanKhan in action genre movies...Anything above 3/5 ratings from the critics is indeed good news for the team of #race3.." [sic]



Dr Ejaz Waris‏ @drejazwaris

"#Race3 : Big highlights @BeingSalmanKhan at his best , Amazing intermission u will love it , @Asli_Jacqueline at her ultra best and nail biting climax , mark my words - this Race is unstoppable guys !! 40 crore first day is a MUST !!!!" [sic]



