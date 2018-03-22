 »   »   » Race 3 New Poster! Daisy Shah Is 'Sizzling Sanjana', Tweets Salman Khan

Meet Daisy Shah Aka The 'Sizzling Sanjana'

Salman Khan shared this poster and captioned it as, "Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode. #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @ShahDaisy25 @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial . On the other hand, Daisy wrote, "It's time to get dangerous! You think you can handle it? #Race3 #Race3ThisEid".



Daisy Will Be Seen Doing Some Heavy-Duty Action In The Film

Earlier in one of her media interactions, Daisy had mentioned, " We have shot for one sequence for Race 3 and what I can say right now is I am having the best time filming for this movie. I am doing a lot of action in this film. We have a great team and most amazing director and producers."



Daisy On Working With Salman On This Film

"Shooting with Salman has been fantastic. I've grown up watching part one and two. In fact I was in college when I saw Race so, being part of Race 3 feels really nice."



Salman's Debut As A Lyricist

Yes, that's true! The actor is all set to make his debut as a lyricist by penning a romantic track for the film. The song will be pictured in the UAE capital.



Remo D'Souza Wants To Make Abbas-Mustan Proud

While Race 1 and 2 were helmed by director-duo Abbas Mastan, Remo D'Souza is stepping into their shoes to direct Race 3. Speaking about it, the filmmaker said, " Abbas-Mustan are super good directors and I have always looked upto their films. They are the master of the thriller space. I am not exactly getting into their shoes as 'Race 3' is little different from the earlier ones but I am happy I got to direct it and I hope I make them proud."

