 »   »   » Race 3 New Poster! Freddy Daruwala Turns Out To Be A 'Bad Guy' In This Salman Khan Film

Salman Khan's Race 3 gets Whooping amount for selling Satellite Rights | FilmiBeat

While everyone is eagerly waiting for one of the most anticipated films of 2018- Race 3, Salman Khan has been lately dropping character posters from the film to create an immense anticipation.

While Race and Race 2 was helmed by Abbas-Mustan, the third installment in the franchise has Remo D'Souza stepping into their directorial. Speaking about which Remo had earlier said, " Abbas-Mustan are super good directors and I have always looked upto their films. They are the master of the thriller space. I am not exactly getting into their shoes as 'Race 3' is little different from the earlier ones but I am happy I got to direct it and I hope I make them proud."

After introducing Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem, Salman Khan took to Twitter to unveil a brand new poster of the film featuring Freddy Daruwala. Check it out here-



Meet The Bad Guy Salman shared this poster and captioned it as, "Rana: Bad is an understatement . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Freddydaruwala @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial." In the poster, Freddy is seen pointing a gun with a fierce look.

Here's What The Race 3 Actors Had To Say Superstar Anil Kapoor posted, " This Race is incomplete without the bad guy!! @Freddydaruwala #Race3ThisEid #Race3

@BeingSalmanKhan @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial"

Filmmaker Remo D'souza posted, " Rana: the bad boy #Race3Eid2018 @Freddydaruwala"

Co-star Bobby wrote in his tweet that, " The Bad has arrived! @Freddydaruwala #Race3ThisEid #Race3 "



This Is So Sad Reportedly, Jacqueline has hurt herself while shooting for the film. The producer of Race 3, Ramesh Taurani confirmed the news and revealed that Jacqueline suffered an injury just above her eye while playing squash. The actor was administered primary treatment and, thereafter, she returned to the sets to complete the scheduled shoot.

Jacqueline On When She Canned First Shot With Salman For Race 3 "I really look up to Salman which is why when I face the camera with him, I still get all fidgety, forget my lines and have that OMG! feeling."

All Characters In Race 3 Are Grey Producer Ramesh Taurani had earlier told a daily, "In Race 3, all characters are grey. You will have to watch the film to figure out what exactly each one is playing.

In Race 3, all characters are grey. You will have to watch the film to figure out what exactly each one is playing."



Race 3 features an ensemble cast which includes names like Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 15th June, 2018.