 »   »   » Race 3 New Poster! Jacqueline Fernandez's Jessica Is 'Raw Power', Reveals Salman Khan

Yesterday, we brought to you the first poster of one of the most anticipated films of 2018- Salman Khan starrer Race 3 which featured the superstar giving us a little sneak-peek about his character from the film.
Salman had tweeted, "Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se ... mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish . #Race3ThisEid @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial." Well now, keeping true to his word, the actor unveiled the second poster featuring his on-screen lady love Jacqueline Fernandez. Check it out right away-
Meet Jacqueline Fernandez As Jessica
Salman revealed this new poster and captioned it as, "Jessica: Raw power . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial." From the actor's tweet, it's quite evident that Jacqueline is going to kick some butt and leave us stunned with her never-seen before action sequences.
Clad in a black outfit and holding a gun in hand, the actress means some serious business here.
It's All Hard Work
We hear that Jacqueline took extensive training in Mixed Martial Arts for her role. Speaking about her training, her fitness trainer Kuldeep Sashi had earlier said, "Jacqueline is someone who has an athletic body type, so she does not require any special regime to tone up herself. However, as a requirement to her character, she is undergoing extensive MMA training, focusing towards kicking and punching. The action sequences that Jacqueline has to perform are very demanding. They require application of the right techniques. As she has never performed hand-to-hand combat or martial arts before, getting the style and techniques right is our only focus."
"There has been a lot of additions to Jacqueline's diet. She is consuming more calories these days owing to the extensive action sequences she has to deliver onscreen," he had further added.
Besides training in Mixed Martial Arts which includes Jiu Jitsu, boxing, kickboxing and Thai boxing, she also took up Electric Muscle Stimulation (EMS) sessions.
She Isn't Playing A Cop
The actress had earlier clarified, I do not play a cop in Race 3. That was just a speculation. My character and role...I don't think can be revealed till we see the film as Race 3 is that kind of a film where everything is a suspense. But yeah, one thing is for sure - there will definitely be a lot more action for me to do in this film which I am very happy about."
Some Pole Dance Surprise
After giving us some sneak-peek of her pole-dancing skills in 'Chandralekha' song, the makers of Race 3 have also included a pole dance sequence in the film only for the leggy lass.
Remo shared, "Jacqueline is a very hard working girl. It is amazing to see what she has accomplished with the pole dance form in such a short span of time. We have all seen glimpses of her pole dance skills hence we decided to include it in Race 3 and take it to the next level."
Mark The Date In Your Calendar Right Away
Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 boosts of an ensemble cast featuring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The action thriller is slated to release on 15th June, 2018.