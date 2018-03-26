 »   »   » Race 3 New Poster: Salman Khan & His 'Family' Kick-Start The Race With A Warning!

The 'Race' Begins

The superstar shared this poster and captioned it as, " Aur Yeh Hai the #Race3 family . Let the #Race begin #Race3ThisEid @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @RameshTaurani @remodsouza @AnilKapoor @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @Saqibsaleem @ShahDaisy25 @Freddydaruwala



Catfght Between The Two Ladies?

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed then both Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah have an elaborate action sequence; featuring only the two of them. A source told DNA, " The Race franchise is all about the thrill - the twists and turns. In the third instalment, Jacqueline's character (Jessica) and Daisy's character (Sanjana) don't get along. So much so that the movie has a huge catfight scene that will have the two actresses going head-on against each other.



Jacqueline & Daisy Have Been Learning Different Forms Of Action

The source further added, " It's a hand-to-hand sequence that required the two actresses to do a lot of combat training. In all probability, their fight scene will be picturised in Abu Dhabi, where the team is currently filming the climax. Remo D'Souza and the action directors are planning and designing the whole sequence."



Just For The Reel!

While the two actresses will be clawing at each other on the big screen, in real life, the girls share a very good equation off-screen. "Both Jackie and Daisy are extremely friendly and they are always helping each other on the sets. They share a warm equation and this catfight is only for the screen," the source signed off.



Race 3 Will Keep You On Your Toes

"In Race 3, all characters are grey. You will have to watch the film to figure out what exactly each one is playing," producer Ramesh Taurani had earlier shared while speaking to a daily.

