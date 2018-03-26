English
Race 3 New Poster: Salman Khan & His 'Family' Kick-Start The Race With A Warning!

Since the last few days, Salman Khan has been introducing us to his 'Race 3' family by dropping a new character poster each day as promised. While you have Salman playing Sikander who chooses 'selfless' over selfish, Jacqueline Fernandez's Jessica is 'raw power'. Daisy Shah is 'sizzling Sanjana' while Saqib Saleem plays 'angry young man' Suraj. Freddy Daruwala plays the bad guy and last but not the least, Anil Kapoor as 'boss' Shamsher.

And now, Salman has shared a brand new poster where he is seen posing with the entire 'Race 3' family. The tagline of the poster reads- 'You don't need enemies when you have a family'. Now, that does sound pretty intriguing, doesn't it? Meanwhile, check out the new poster right here-

The 'Race' Begins

The superstar shared this poster and captioned it as, " Aur Yeh Hai the #Race3 family . Let the #Race begin #Race3ThisEid @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @RameshTaurani @remodsouza @AnilKapoor @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @Saqibsaleem @ShahDaisy25 @Freddydaruwala

Catfght Between The Two Ladies?

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed then both Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah have an elaborate action sequence; featuring only the two of them. A source told DNA, " The Race franchise is all about the thrill - the twists and turns. In the third instalment, Jacqueline's character (Jessica) and Daisy's character (Sanjana) don't get along. So much so that the movie has a huge catfight scene that will have the two actresses going head-on against each other.

Jacqueline & Daisy Have Been Learning Different Forms Of Action

The source further added, " It's a hand-to-hand sequence that required the two actresses to do a lot of combat training. In all probability, their fight scene will be picturised in Abu Dhabi, where the team is currently filming the climax. Remo D'Souza and the action directors are planning and designing the whole sequence."

Just For The Reel!

While the two actresses will be clawing at each other on the big screen, in real life, the girls share a very good equation off-screen. "Both Jackie and Daisy are extremely friendly and they are always helping each other on the sets. They share a warm equation and this catfight is only for the screen," the source signed off.

Race 3 Will Keep You On Your Toes

"In Race 3, all characters are grey. You will have to watch the film to figure out what exactly each one is playing," producer Ramesh Taurani had earlier shared while speaking to a daily.


Speaking about the film's release, Race 3 is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 15th June, 2018.

