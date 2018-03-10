 »   »   » Race 3: Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez Gear Up For A Party Anthem

Jacqueline Fernandez who is all set to star opposite Salman Khan in Race 3 is gearing up for another chartbuster for the upcoming film.

The actress along with Salman had earlier created magic on screen with Jumme Ki Raat from Kick (2014) which had gone ahead to become one of the most celebrated tracks.

With Race 3, Jacqueline is once again teaming up with Salman to deliver another electrifying number just like Jumme Ki Raat.

Both the actors are known to be power packed performers and make for a complete entertainment package with Salman Khan's energy and Jacqueline Fernandez's sensuous moves, Race 3 promises yet another chartbuster.

After the tremendous response to their song Jumme Ki Raat received, the pair is geared up to make their second song all the more entertaining.

Salman Khan feels that his song with Jacqueline would become a rage amongst the audience, just like their first song Jumme Ki Raat.

Keeping this in mind special attention is being given to get the best out of everything for it. They recently wrapped up shooting in Bangkok's virgin jungle. The film has been creating a lot of buzz, since it's announcement. Fans are excited to watch Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez back together on the silver screen.

Earlier while speaking about the film Jacquelline had revealed, " I do not play a cop in Race 3. That was just a speculation. My character and role...I don't think can be revealed till we see the film as Race 3 is that kind of a film where everything is a suspense."

She had further added, "But yeah, one thing is for sure - there will definitely be a lot more action for me to do in this film which I am very happy about."

Race 3 consist of an ensemble star cast The ensemble cast, including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

