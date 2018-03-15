 »   »   » Race 3! Salman Khan Begins The Countdown To The Film's Release By Revealing The Official Logo

With just three months remaining for one of the most anticipated sequels- Race 3 to hit the theatrical screens, the makers have now dropped in a fresh promo of the much-talked about film.

Salman Khan took to Twitter to unveil the official logo of Race 3 and we just can't keep calm. The video begins with Salman's voice announcing the countdown to the film's release followed by a super stylish logo on the screen.



Haven't seen it yet? Worry not, we have got it all for you! Check out the video here-



With the roaring success of Tiger Zinda Hai, now all eyes are set towards Salman Khan's Race 3 which boosts of an ensemble cast including names like Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.



Recently Jacqueline joined the team for the last shooting schedule in Abu Dhabi. The actress would not only be seen romancing and shaking a leg, but will also be performing some jaw-dropping action sequences in the film.



The actress was earlier quoted as saying, "I do not play a cop in Race 3. That was just a speculation. My character and role...I don't think can be revealed till we see the film as Race 3 is that kind of a film where everything is a suspense. But yeah, one thing is for sure - there will definitely be a lot more action for me to do in this film which I am very happy about."



Reportedly, a high-octane chase sequence will form the climax scene of the action thriller. A source had earlier spilled the beans, "The past week saw us filming at the Floating Market and Rose Garden in Bangkok. Next week, we will shift to the jungles of Kanchanaburi province to can the action sequence, which sees Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez running through the dense shrubs as they are chased by the villains".



The action scenes have been choreographed by action director Anal Arau and will include kickboxing and hand-to-hand combat.



Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 is slated for an Eid 2018 release.

