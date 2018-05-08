 »   »   » Race 3: Salman Khan To Don 45 Custom-Made Tuxedos For The Film!

Did You Know This?

A litle birdie tells us that Salman will be donning 45 custom-made tuxedos through the length of the film and even during the action scenes. In fact, the poster of the film featuring Salman showcases him with his suit jacket slung over his shoulder.



Here's Why Salman Will Don 45 Custom-Made Suits For The Film!

The actor will be seen in a stylish avatar in the film and his attire is pivotal to his onscreen persona. However, the franchise requires Salman to perform high octane action as well. So, nearly 45 custom made suits were designed keeping in mind the requirements of his character in the film.



Keep Guessing!

The actor just warned fans as he shared Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez's poster yesterday. We wonder what the mystery behind the new still is all about...We are sure like us you too must be thinking - Who is Jacqueline romancing in Race 3.



Race 3 Will Keep You On Your Toes

"In Race 3, all characters are grey. You will have to watch the film to figure out what exactly each one is playing," producer Ramesh Taurani had earlier shared while speaking to a leading tabloid.



Mark The Date In Your Calendar

The action thriller will feature the blockbuster Jodi of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez for the second time after the success of Kick. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is slated for an Eid 2018 release.

