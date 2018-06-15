 »   »   »  Rare Sighting! Ajay Devgn Attends Salman Khan's Race 3 Screening

Related Articles
- Race 3 Review: Minus Any Sharp Thrills, Salman Khan & Co. Fail To Finish This Race 'Saif'ly!
- How Salman & Shahrukh Khan Became Enemies In An Instant & Patched Up A Few Years Later!
- Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif SUED For 'Million Dollar Breach' In The United States!
- Not Just Bobby Deol, These Stars Too Owe Their Careers To Salman Khan
- Is Ranbir Kapoor Trying To Mend Fences With Salman Khan? Wants To Do These Two Movies Of Superstar!
- Race 3 Early Reviews: Even Salman Khan's Charisma & Star Power Fails To Ignite This Mess Say Critics
- Race 3 Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Salman Khan Starrer
- Salman Khan's Star Power On Full Display, Race 3 Tickets ALMOST SOLD OUT Even Before Its Release!
- Race 3: Why Many People Warned Remo D'Souza Not To Work With Salman Khan?
- These Old Pictures Of Salman Khan Will Make You Feel Nostalgic!
- Loveratri Teaser Looks So Vibrant & Colourful! Watch It Here
- Despite Being HIGHEST PAID Heroine Of Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra's Fee For Bharat Is Staggering!
Salman Khan starrer Race 3 is finally out and has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from all corners of the world. Also, the film-makers held a special screening in Mumbai and stars such as Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty along with his daughter Athiya Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Shreyas Talpade, Subhash Ghai, Himesh Reshammiya, Huma Qureshi and many others attended the screening.
Also, the crew of Race 3 Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Remo D'souza were also present at the screening. In support of Salman Khan, his family members Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan and alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur attended the screening as well.
Ajay Devgn Attends Race 3 Screening
After a long time we get to see Ajay Devgn attending Salman Khan's movie screening. This indeed is a rare sight!
Varun & Sonakshi Attend The Screening
Varun Dhawan attends the screening of Race 3 in Mumbai along with Sonakshi Sinha.
Suniel Shetty With Daughter Athiya Shetty
Salman Khan's long-time best friend, Suniel Shetty attends Race 3 screening along with his daughter Athiya Shetty.
Mouni Roy Caught Everyone's Attention
Television star Mouni Roy, who will soon debut in Bollywood alongside Akshay Kumar in Gold, was at the screening too.
She's Always By His Side
No doubt, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan is a constant support for him!
The Stunning Jacqueline Fernandez
Doesn't Jacqueline Fernandez look so stunning in this outfit, folks?
Iulia Vantur At The Screening
Salman Khan's alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur attended the special screening of Race 3.
A Happy Bobby
It's good to see Bobby Deol happy and chirpy after a long time, peeps!
Salman's Brother Sohail Khan
Sohail Khan was at the screening and also shared a screenshot yesterday on his Twitter handle of multiplexes putting up their sold out status.
Grand Release
Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez is out in the theatres and has received good reviews.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.