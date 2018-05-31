 »   »   »  Race 3: This Detail About Anil Kapoor's Entry Scene Will Raise Your Excitement Levels For This Film

Anil Kapoor is one of the oldest players of Race 3 franchise and director Remo D'souza revealed the entry scene.

The actor who played inspector RD with a humorous take in the previous installments will be seen in an action avatar in Race 3.



The 61-year-old actor, who plays the role of a business tycoon Shamsher in the film will be introduced through a "high octane" action scene.



To add to it all, the blockbuster action scene we will see no body double because Anil Kapoor has decided to do the stunts himself



Anil Kapoor's entry scene was initially planned to be on a comparatively smaller scale but after a discussion with the stunt directors, Remo decided to make it real big.



When asked Remo about it he said, "Though initially visualized on a small scale, we decided to make it larger than life. I designed the scene with the action directors (Tom Struthers and Anil Arsu). Anil sir refused to use a body double. He underwent training sessions in Abu Dabhi before we shot it."



The actor even underwent training sessions ahead of his stunts in the film.



Earlier there were several rumors that Anil is playing Salman's father in Race 3. However the actor had denied these reports and said, "I wish I was, that's not true. But as an actor I am even open to playing Amitabh Bachchan saab's father or Ranveer Singh's brother."



Remo D'Souza takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats.



The trailer of Race 3 gave glimpses of never seen before action stunts in India proving to be a treat to the audience. The film boasts of high octane stunts proving to be a visual delight for fans across all quarters.



Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.



Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.



Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatrical screens on 15th June 2018.



