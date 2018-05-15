 »   »   » Race 3 Trailer Is Out: Salman Khan Turns A Suave Badass; All Set To Take The Box Office By Storm

"Ye race zindagi ki race hai.. Kisi ke zindagi lekar hi khatam hogi." The moment that Salman Khan's fans have been eagerly waiting for is here, as the trailer of Race 3 is out and it's nothing but bang on! Fans are going gaga over Salman Khan's suave look in the trailer.

The trailer of Race 3 showcases glimpses of Jacqueline Fernandez's pole dance sequence. Jacqueline Fernandez will be collaborating with Remo D'Souza for the second time with Race 3 and going by the trailer, she is all set to have one more hit in her kitty.



Enough of talking now! Check out the trailer right here, right now.



Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film also casts Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, and Saqib Salem in the key roles. Unlike Race & Race 2, the lead character of the film (played by Salman) won't be a negative character as the Superstar didn't want to play a grey character.



Speaking about the same, Salman Khan was earlier quoted as saying, "When I saw first and second (Race films), I didn't like few films in that. The way characters were shown being selfish, fighting for money basically I had a problem with the format of those films."



"I don't like the kind of exposing (skin show) franchise is known for. I myself find it not cool. So Race 3 will have action and cars but sometimes people think that it'll be an adult film and then there will be things what you have in adult films but I am avoiding all that in this film. Basically, the way you see all my films, you'll be able to see Race like that. So you can see Race (3) with your children."