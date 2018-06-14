 »   »   »  Race 3: Why Many People Warned Remo D'Souza Not To Work With Salman Khan?

English
    Salman Khan's Race 3 is all set to hit the screens on 15th June. There is nothing that can stop the film from becoming a blockbuster. The movie which is releasing on Eid is directed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza. In a candid chat with the Bombay Times, Remo shared his experience of directing Salman and why many people warned him not to work with the superstar.

    Remo said, ''Many years back, I was a dancer in Salman Khan's film, Auzaar (1997). From being a dancer in his film to choreographing him in many films and now directing him, Salman sir and I have known each other for a long time.''

    We Were Working In A Different Film

    ''In fact, we were working together on a film (a dance film revolving around Salman Khan and a young girl, who will play his daughter) when he thought that I should direct Race 3.''

    Salman Khan Was Never Late

    ''I don't know if things become easier with Salman sir around, but he ensured that the environment was very professional while shooting the film. He always reported on time on the sets and so did other actors, and that helped us complete the film on schedule.''

    People Warned Me Not To Work With Salman

    ''Many people had told me before making the film that it will be difficult working with Salman sir, but it was nothing like that. I was told that he will call the shots, and I will have to agree to whatever he says. Many people cautioned me about working with a superstar like him, but their fears were baseless.''

    Salman Khan Didn't Use Body Doubles In Race 3

    ''He used to take my advice and even go to the spot one night before and ask me about the scene. He is a very chilled-out person and I was impressed with the way he performed action scenes. He did everything - from the somersault to all major action scenes in the film without using body doubles.''

    I Have My Worries

    ''And yes, going by the past records, a Salman Khan film releasing on Eid does guarantee numbers, but people will be judging my work as well. So, as a director, I have my worries, too.''

    Race 3 Is A Gift

    ''I am hoping that that I get my credit for giving it my best shot. This film is a gift from a Salman Khan fan to the Salman fans.''

    Read more about: race 3 salman khan remo dsouza
    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 17:03 [IST]
