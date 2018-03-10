 »   »   » Radhika Apte Gives A Befitting Reply To Haters Who Trolled Her On Her Bikini Picture!

It's Ridiculous

Radhika told the daily, "I didn't even know I was being trolled till someone told me. It's ridiculous!"

Are You Listening Trollers?

The actress further put forth a valid question and asked, "Do people expect me to wear a sari on a beach."

On How She Deals With Trolls

To this, Radhika replied, " I don't know them, so I don't deal with them."

On Receiving Positive Reactions For PadMan

" I haven't read all the reviews, but I knew people would like it. It's a perfect mixture of feel-good content and mass appeal."

Does She Fears Of Getting Typecast As The 'Gaon Ki Gori'?

Radhika quipped, "I might have played village girls, but all the roles have been different from each other."

On Her Upcoming Web-Series 'Sacred Games'

When asked if it was the script or the prospect of teaming up with actors like Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui or her role of a RAW agent, that prompted her to say yes to Sacred Games, she replied, "I think it was a combination of all those things, plus the medium. Also, I had never been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, who is helming my part. I wanted to collaborate with Saif and Nawaz as well, so it all worked out," she smiled, admitting that she is yet to read the 900-page book. "But I have gone through the script, and it's great!"