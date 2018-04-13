 »   »   » Radhika Apte: I Will Continue To Stand Up For What Is Right!

Radhika Apte is one of the boldest actress in Bollywood and she doesn't shy away from calling a spade a spade. She stands up for what is right - be it the casting couch controversy, nepotism row or the slamming back against the online trolls, she's been there and done that. The Padmad actress opened up to HT by saying, "Standing up for what is right and needs to be highlighted, is something that I have always done and would continue to do."

She further commented, "That's how I have grown up. I think when you act sensible, you get enough support. People do understand you. It has happened with me. And, of course there would be others who would interpret my opinion in a different way - I understand that because after all, not everyone is same, and everyone is entitled to have their own opinion."

She Was Trolled For Wearing A Bikini By The Beach "I usually don't pay much attention to such things, I guess that's why I did not know at the first place that I got trolled [for that photo]," says the actor. A Perfect Reply To The Trolls "I still didn't understand what was so wrong about the photo. It's totally ridiculous. I mean I was in Goa. Do they expect me to wear a salwar kameez or a sari on the beach?" Support From Her Fans Radhika Apte also got a lot of support from her fans when she was trolled for her bikini picture and no matter what, her fans always have her back. On The Work Front Radhika Apte is current shooting for her upcoming movie Bazaar and it also stars Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Rohan Mehra in the lead roles. Lots Of Movies Lined-up Apart from Bazaar, Radhika Apte has a few movies up her sleeves such as Bhavesh Joshi, Bombairiya, and Shoot the Piano Player. English Movies Radhika Apte is also busy shooting for two English movies named Ghoul and The Ashram.