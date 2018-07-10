English
Radhika Apte Is On Winning Spree; Find Out How!

    Only half of the year has gone by so far and Radhika Apte is already winning hearts with her 4 back to back releases.After garnering immense love and appreciation for her performance in the recently released Sacred Games, Radhika is all set to treat the audience with her fourth release of the year, Ghoul.

    The actress is unstoppable as she is seen delivering back to back hits within a span of six months.

    rads

    Radhika began the year with Padman alongside Akshay Kumar which has gone ahead to become a critically acclaimed film also raking in lot of praises for the actress.

    After the success of Padman, Radhika switched to OTT space with three projects in her kitty.

    The recently released short film, Lust Stories her first outing on netflix received rave reviews from the audience.

    Soon after the release of Lust Stories, Radhika came back with yet another OTT project titled Sacred Games. Within a week of its release, the actress garnered praises for her performance in the series

    The first poster of Ghoul was released by the makers. It features Radhika Apte holding a gun while a 'ghoul'ish hand holds her shoulder.

    Radhika Apte has left no stone unturned in doing justice to all her characters, a testimony of which is witnessed onscreen.

    On the work front, Radhika Apte will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun directed by Sriram Raghavan, Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan, a Hollywood World War II spy drama, Michael Winterbottom's upcoming feature The Wedding Guest opposite Dev Patel.

    Well, we just cannot wait to watch her more on screen! What about you folks?

    radhika apte sacred games ghoul
    Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 19:05 [IST]
