 »   »   » Radhika Apte On Padman: I Am Glad That Audiences Have Loved My Work

Radhika Apte is currently riding high on success for her film 'Padman'. Her performance in the film has been loved by the audience and critics.

The talented actress has received immense praise for her powerful performance in the film. Padman has also marked Radhika's entry into commercial space for the first time.



Ever since the film has released, Radhika's phone has not stopped ringing as everyone has been congratulating her for performance in the film.



The actress has been receiving praises from everyone on her film set in Delhi too where the actress has been shooting for her upcoming next.



Radhika has been overwhelmed with all the praise and appreciation she has been getting for the film. She shares,"I am overwhelmed by the love and all the kind words that are coming in. I am glad that audiences have loved my work, their response has been extremely wonderful. As an actor it only motivates you further to fulfill their expectations"



Radhika has always given power packed performance in her films and established a name for herself in Bollywood.



The actress is also known for effortlessly playing small town roles in her films. She has played the role of a small town girl in her films like Parched, Manjhi the mountain man, Kabali. Again in Padman Radhika has enthralled the audience with her small town girl performance in the film.



On the workfront, Radhika will be next seen in Baazar and web series Sacred Games

