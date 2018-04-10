 »   »   » Radhika Apte: Online Platforms Are Much More Bold & Daring As Compared To Movies!

Radhika Apte Shifting Her Focus To Web Series Completely?

"I do not take up roles based on the platform. It is the content and the artists associated with it that matters the most to me. Projects often get axed because of the risks involved in making a feature film, but I don't think that is bad."

Radhika Apte Praised Padman!

"I am glad to be a part of something that made a difference to the society. It is not everyday that such social issues are blended so well with entertainment. I am happy I could be part of the project."

Radhika Apte's Upcoming Projects!

Radhika Apte is currently shooting for her upcoming movie titled Bazaar and it also stars Saif Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles.

International Projects?

Reports are doing the rounds that Radhika Apte has signed an international movie alongside Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel.

She Refused To Spill The Beans!

Radhika Apte refused to spill the beans about her international project and said to HT, "These are still in the working and I cannot talk about them right now."