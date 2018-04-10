 »   »   » Radhika Apte: Online Platforms Are Much More Bold & Daring As Compared To Movies!

Related Articles
- Radhika Apte Shares Her Weirdest Audition: Reveals, She Was Asked To Do Phone S*x For 'Dev D'
- Radhika Apte Gives A Befitting Reply To Haters Who Trolled Her On Her Bikini Picture!
- Akshay Kumar's Padman Must Be Shown In Village Schools & Hostels! Says Scientist Maya Vishwakarma
- Akshay Kumar's Padman Banned In Pakistan! Here's What Director R Balki Has To Say...
- Radhika Apte On Padman: I Am Glad That Audiences Have Loved My Work
- PadMan Movie Review: Live Audience Update
- PadMan Movie Review: An Inspiring Journey Which Tells Why Every Woman Should Bleed With Pride!
- Akshay Kumar's Padman Postponed To February 9, Padmaavat To Have A Solo Run At The Box Office!
- HARD HITTING! B'Wood Actresses' Career Will GET RUINED If They Will Talk About S*XUAL HARASSMENT
- OUCH! Radhika Apte's SHOCKING Comment On Sushant Singh Rajput Will Leave Him FUMING WITH ANGER
- Akshay Kumar: We Should Celebrate Menstruation Instead Of Making A Girl Feel Ashamed About It!
- Padman Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is Funny, Witty & Fights For A Cause! Watch It Here
- Saif Ali Khan On His Spat With Salman Khan: Differences That’ve Come Up, Remain Between Him And Me
Radhika Apte was last seen in the movie Padman starring alongside Akshay Kumar and the film fared well at the box office and spread a social message about the use of sanitary napkins. The actress is now taking a new route and will soon be seen in a Netflix series titled Sacred Games which also stars Bollywood stars such as Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The online series will be directed by Anurag Kashyap and will release on July 6, 2018.
The Padman actress compared the content-driven cinemavs web series and stated that the online contents are much more bold and daring.She opened up to HT by saying, "Online platforms like YouTube are abuzz with films and videos dealing with bold and brave topics. And there is also an audience for the same. At the same time, certain films will be seen in theatres only."
Radhika Apte Shifting Her Focus To Web Series Completely?
"I do not take up roles based on the platform. It is the content and the artists associated with it that matters the most to me. Projects often get axed because of the risks involved in making a feature film, but I don't think that is bad."
Radhika Apte Praised Padman!
"I am glad to be a part of something that made a difference to the society. It is not everyday that such social issues are blended so well with entertainment. I am happy I could be part of the project."
Radhika Apte's Upcoming Projects!
Radhika Apte is currently shooting for her upcoming movie titled Bazaar and it also stars Saif Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles.
International Projects?
Reports are doing the rounds that Radhika Apte has signed an international movie alongside Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel.
She Refused To Spill The Beans!
Radhika Apte refused to spill the beans about her international project and said to HT, "These are still in the working and I cannot talk about them right now."
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.